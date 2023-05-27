Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

ARTW remained flat at $2.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

