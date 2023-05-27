Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

