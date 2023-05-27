Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 614.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $212.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $253.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.89.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

