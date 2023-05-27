Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $147.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ ASND opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.