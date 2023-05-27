Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $147.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

