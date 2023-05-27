Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the April 30th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 24,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,181. The company has a market cap of $29.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

