Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,816 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,071,000 after buying an additional 32,302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $7,976,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $602.44.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $496.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $513.07 and a 200-day moving average of $510.37. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.38%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

