Assetmark Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.06% of Unum Group worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 39.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,118. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.99.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

