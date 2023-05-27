Assetmark Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.