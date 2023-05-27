Assetmark Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $628.25 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $633.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.21 and a 200-day moving average of $489.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

