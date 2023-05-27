Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829,618 shares of company stock valued at $216,381,741 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

