Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

