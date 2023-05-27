Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,221 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after buying an additional 42,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average of $131.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

