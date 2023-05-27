Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

