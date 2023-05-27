Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATRO. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Price Performance

NASDAQ ATRO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,795. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Astronics

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the period. ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 45.1% during the first quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,191 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

