ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 1.0 %

AACG opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.30. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global engages in the provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

