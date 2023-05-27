Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $339.80

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYMGet Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.80 ($4.23) and traded as low as GBX 306.06 ($3.81). Atalaya Mining shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.88), with a volume of 95,565 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.46) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 339.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 335.53. The company has a market cap of £465.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,752.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

