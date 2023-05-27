ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Up 399.1% in May

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 399.1% from the April 30th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.6 days.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of ATEX Resources from C$1.70 to C$2.30 in a report on Friday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS ECRTF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,660. ATEX Resources has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01.

ATEX Resources, Inc is a minerals exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and monetization of projects through out the Americas. It holds interest in the Valeriano project. The company was founded on January 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

