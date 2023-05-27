Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Atlas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATCOL remained flat at $23.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Atlas has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

