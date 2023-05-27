Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Atlas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATCOL remained flat at $23.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Atlas has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56.
Atlas Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas (ATCOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.