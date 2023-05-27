Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stock Position Lowered by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 635.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 429,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 370,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

