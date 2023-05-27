AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $279,713,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,843,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after buying an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $46.91 on Friday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Further Reading

