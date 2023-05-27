ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Co. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 456,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 365.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATSAF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ATS to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ATS alerts:

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company had a trading volume of 320,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. ATS has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $45.25.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.