Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the April 30th total of 199,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 963,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Auddia during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ AUUD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 171,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,304. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Auddia Company Profile

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

