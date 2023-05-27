Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Holdings Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $50,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.42.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

