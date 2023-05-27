AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Lowered to $2,840.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,683.56.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,460.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,577.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,959.58 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone will post 129.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 304,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

