Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.03

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.03 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.32). Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 508,969 shares.

Avacta Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £297.38 million, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer therapies and diagnostics based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION platforms in the United Kingdom, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. It operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

