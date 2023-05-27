Avalanche Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.42 or 0.00053938 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.83 billion and approximately $96.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00039308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,673,606 coins and its circulating supply is 334,610,886 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.