Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) versus Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Critical Analysis

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avanos Medical and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Enovis 0 1 8 0 2.89

Earnings & Valuation

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 29.33%. Enovis has a consensus price target of $64.88, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Enovis.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Enovis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $820.00 million 1.33 $50.50 million $0.92 25.42 Enovis $1.56 billion 1.86 -$13.29 million ($0.96) -55.47

Avanos Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Enovis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avanos Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 5.34% 6.11% 4.43% Enovis -3.24% 3.70% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Enovis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Enovis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

