Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $42.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.10.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,988.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,387,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,043,000 after purchasing an additional 781,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after purchasing an additional 347,251 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,454,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,419,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,183,000 after purchasing an additional 493,679 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

