Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $6.87 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $6.87 or 0.00025673 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $803.74 million and $25.35 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,767.63 or 0.99998274 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,495 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,494.96367769 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.89622721 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $29,242,750.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

