AXQ Capital LP Invests $123,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Coty by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469,638 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.55%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

