AXQ Capital LP Takes $83,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

About ImmunityBio

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.