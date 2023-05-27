AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 667,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 277,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,143,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 580.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $5.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer. It also focuses on developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf“ gamma delta T cells. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

