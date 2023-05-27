Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.28). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.84) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.