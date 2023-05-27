Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 26,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 79,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.99.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

