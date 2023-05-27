B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BOSC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 8,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

