Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $623.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.64). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $576.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

(Get Rating)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.