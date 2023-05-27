Bank of America Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMD. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a PE ratio of 552.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

