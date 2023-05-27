Bank of America Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $425.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.52.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after buying an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $12,909,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 102.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

