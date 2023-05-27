Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.42% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,716,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,787. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.