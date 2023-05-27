Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,172,058 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172,058 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.84% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,090,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 200,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 176,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,101,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

