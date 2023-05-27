Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,049,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385,924 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,462,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of O traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,448,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,407. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.