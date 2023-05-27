Bank of America Corp DE Has $979.93 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,017,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.60% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $979,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after acquiring an additional 508,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,078,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,575. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

