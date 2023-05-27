Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.78% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $1,161,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,714. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
