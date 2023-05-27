Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the April 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of China Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BACHY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $10.87.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

