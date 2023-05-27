Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 8,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, Corporate and Markets, and Group Centre. The Retail Ireland segment offers financial products and services including current accounts, savings, mortgages, credit cards, motor finance and loans to personal and business banking customers, and is managed through a number of business units, namely distribution channels, customer segments and propositions, products, and business banking.

