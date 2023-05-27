Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 8,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Ireland Group (BKRIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.