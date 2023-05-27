Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $152.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.50.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE:BMO opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.08.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 12.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $1.085 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

