Barclays Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Vivendi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.192 dividend. This is a positive change from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.