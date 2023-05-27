Barclays Raises Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $175.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $159.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Ferguson to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

