Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 105,180 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 105,180 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.33.
Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
