Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 105,180 Shares of Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 105,180 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $274,519.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,102,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,725.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

