Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$3.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,288. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

